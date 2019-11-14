  • search
    Porn actress fights Donald Trump request for settlement dollars

    By PTI
    Columbus (US), Nov 14: Attorneys for porn star Stormy Daniels are challenging a request by President Donald Trump's lawyers to stake claim to a settlement between Daniels and Ohio's capital city.

    Porn actress fights Trump request for settlement dollars

    A federal judge last year said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, must pay Trump nearly USD 293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another USD 1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

    Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a USD 450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress' arrest at a strip club in 2018. Trump's lawyers noted in a filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment last week that Clifford owes him USD 293,052.

    Daniels' attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that Clifford has an active appeal in her defamation suit and Trump's request should be deemed "null and void".

