    Pope Francis denounces 'cruel violence' in Sri Lanka

    By PTI
    |

    Colombo, Apr 21: Pope Francis is denouncing the "cruel violence" of the Easter on Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka and is praying for all those who are suffering from the bloodshed.

    Francis added an appeal at the end of his traditional Easter on Sunday blessing to address the massacre which killed more than 130 people.

    Pope Francis
    Pope Francis

    Speaking from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis said:"I want to express my loving closeness to the Christian community, targeted while they were gathered in prayer, and all the victims of such cruel violence."

    [Sri Lanka bombings: Death toll crosses 200; One Indian among dead; 7 suspects arrested]

    He added: "I entrust to the Lord all those who were tragically killed and pray for the injured and all those who are suffering as a result of this dramatic event."

