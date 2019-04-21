  • search
    Pope celebrates Easter Sunday amid bloodshed in Sri Lanka

    By PTI
    |

    Vatican City, Apr 21: Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Mass this year facing a fresh round of bloodshed targeting Christians in Sri Lanka.

    File Photo of Pope Francis

    Hours after celebrating a late-night vigil, Francis processed into a flower-decked St. Peter's Square for the liturgy Sunday commemorating the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion.

    This year the Easter season has been marred both by the destruction of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral by fire last week and the massacre on Sunday in Sri Lanka.

    More than 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded following near-simultaneous blasts at three Sri Lankan churches during Easter Sunday services and three hotels frequented by foreigners. After Mass, Francis delivers his annual Easter "Urbi et Orbi" speech about conflicts and other difficulties around the world.

