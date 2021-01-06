Pompeo tweets with hashtag, ModiHaitoMumkinHai while praising Indo-US ties

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 06: US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has said that the Indo-US ties have never been better.

Referring to Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar as his friend and great diplomat, Pompeo said that the ties between the two countries has never been closer.

"The US relationship with Asia's most populous democracy has never been closer, from trade to military cooperation and more," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Pompeo in a speech made in New Delhi during his recent visit said "we each, India and the United States, should see the world as it is, and see each other for what we are: great democracies, global powers, and good friends. We have the ability to forge a new kind of cooperation that won't just be good for us, but for the region, and indeed for the entire world."

"The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend." Pompeo said while adding hashtags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atlanta rally with President Trump and a Modi campaign slogan: #HowdyModi, #ModiHaitoMumkinHai.