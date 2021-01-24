YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Oli removed from Nepal's ruling party amid political chaos

    By
    |

    Kathmandu, Jan 24: The ruling Nepal Communist Party's splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday expelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the party''s general membership, according to media reports.

    K P Sharma Oli
    K P Sharma Oli

    The decision was taken at the Standing Committee meeting of the faction led by former prime ministers Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal after Oli failed to produce explanation to his recent moves as sought by party leadership, the Himalayan Times reported.

    The Prachanda-led faction on Monday dropped a letter at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar.

    Earlier, the splinter group had removed Oli as the party chair.

    Oli had been accused of violating party statute by the splinter group.

    More NEPAL News

    Read more about:

    nepal kp sharma oli

    Story first published: Sunday, January 24, 2021, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X