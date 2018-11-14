  • search

PM Modi meets US Vice President Mike Pence in Singapore

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Singapore, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice president Mike Pence met in Singapore on Wednesday on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit.

    The meeting between PM Modi and Mr Pence comes weeks after US president Donald Trump turned down PM Modi's invite to India's Republic Day as chief guest due to "scheduling constraints".  

    MOdi

    The US waiver on sanctions against Iran, as well as the waiver on India's purchase of the S-400 system, are some of the issues, which have come up in the last few weeks.

    A possible visit by Pence to India will also be discussed between the two sides during the meeting, sources said.

    On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, officials from India, Japan, the US and Australia will also meet as part of the Quadrilateral grouping. This will be the third meeting of Quad, which was revived in November last year on the sidelines of the East Asia and ASEAN summits in Manila (Philippines).

    Also Read Financial inclusion a reality for 1.3 billion Indians: PM Modi in Singapore

    Modi will also have a breakfast meeting with ASEAN leaders as there will be no ASEAN - India summit - ASEAN rules bar dialogue partners to have two summits in a year. Since all 10 ASEAN leaders came to India for a commemorative summit in January this year and attended the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests, India is meeting them in a different format.

    Read more about:

    pm modi singapore mike pence

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue