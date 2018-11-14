PM Modi meets US Vice President Mike Pence in Singapore

Singapore, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice president Mike Pence met in Singapore on Wednesday on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit.

The meeting between PM Modi and Mr Pence comes weeks after US president Donald Trump turned down PM Modi's invite to India's Republic Day as chief guest due to "scheduling constraints".

The US waiver on sanctions against Iran, as well as the waiver on India's purchase of the S-400 system, are some of the issues, which have come up in the last few weeks.

A possible visit by Pence to India will also be discussed between the two sides during the meeting, sources said.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, officials from India, Japan, the US and Australia will also meet as part of the Quadrilateral grouping. This will be the third meeting of Quad, which was revived in November last year on the sidelines of the East Asia and ASEAN summits in Manila (Philippines).

Modi will also have a breakfast meeting with ASEAN leaders as there will be no ASEAN - India summit - ASEAN rules bar dialogue partners to have two summits in a year. Since all 10 ASEAN leaders came to India for a commemorative summit in January this year and attended the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests, India is meeting them in a different format.