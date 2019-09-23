PM Modi leaves for NY to address UNGA

  • search
    By PTI
    Houston, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and participate in other "multilateral and bilateral" engagements after his "historic" visit to Houston, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

    "Farewell Texas! After an unprecedented and historic visit to Houston, PM @narendramodi departs for New York City to address the #UNGA74 and participate in other multilateral and bilateral engagements," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

    Earlier, in a grand show of friendship and common vision, the prime minister shared the stage with US President Donald Trump at the gala "Howdy, Modi!" event.

    The two leaders pledged to fight terrorism while heaping praise on each other's achievements. Modi also addressed a gathering of members of the Indian community here, where he requested Indians leaving across the world to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

