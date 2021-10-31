YouTube
    PM Modi holds extensive deliberations on bilateral relations with German Chancellor Merkel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Rome, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and the two leaders held extensive deliberations on the strong bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to maintain the close strategic partnership.

    PM Modi meets German Chancellor Merkel

    Modi, who is here at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to attend the G20 summit, was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials during his meeting with Merkel.

    "PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Merkel met on the sidelines of the Rome @g20org Summit. There were extensive deliberations on India-Germany relations. The strong friendship between the two nations augurs well for the well-being of our planet," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

    "Reaffirmed our commitment to maintain the close Strategic Partnership with Germany," it said in another tweet.

    On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others. Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

    X