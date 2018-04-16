PM Modi embarks on five-day tri-nation European trip: Here's the full itinerary

With an aim to improve bilateral cooperation in several areas, including trade and investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his five-day visit to visit to European nations Sweden, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The visit of the prime minister to the two nations aims at enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas like trade, investments and science and technology.

In the first leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Sweden's capital Stockholm where he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, besides attending a India-Nordic Summit. The two Prime Ministers will hold bilateral talks on Tuesday.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said he and Lofven would also interact with top business leaders of both the countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities.

The Prime Minister said he would also call on King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf.

Apart from bilateral visits to the two countries, Prime Minister Modi will attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Sweden and the United Kingdom respectively.

"The Nordic countries have globally recognised strengths in clean technologies, environmental solutions, ports modernisation, cold-chains, skill development and innovation. Nordic competencies fit well with our vision for India's transformation," Modi said.

From Sweden, Modi will travel to the UK on Tuesday where he will also attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

"My visit to London presents another opportunity for both countries to infuse fresh momentum to this growing bilateral engagement. I will be focusing on enhancing India-UK partnership in the areas of healthcare, innovation, digitisation, electric mobility, clean energy, and cyber security," the Prime Minister said.

He further said, "Under the theme of 'Living Bridge', I will also have the opportunity to meet people from various walks of life who have enriched the multi-faceted India-UK relationship."

Modi said he would also call on the Queen, interact briefly with CEOs of the two nations who are working on a new agenda of economic partnership, launch an Ayurveda Centre of Excellence in London, and welcome the UK into the International Solar Alliance, as its newest member.

On April 19 and 20, Modi will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being hosted by the UK which will take over as the new Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth from Malta.

The CHOGM is a multilateral organisation known for its focus on the development issues that confront the Small States and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of whom have deep historical and bilateral ties with India.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

