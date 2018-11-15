PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending ASEAN summit in Singapore

Singapore, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Thursday after a two-day visit to Singapore during which he attended the ASEAN and the East Asia Summits besides holding a number of bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US Vice President Mike Pence.

"PM @narendramodi departs for Delhi after a productive 36 hour visit to Singapore that highlighted our importance to East Asia Summit and ASEAN-led mechanisms to regional peace, prosperity & security," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday participated in the ASEAN-India Breakfast Summit here and underlined the need for maritime cooperation and centrality of trade for the prosperity of the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Later, he attended the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS) during which he reiterated India's vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and strengthening maritime cooperation. Modi also felicitated the winners of the first India-Singapore Hackathon, a platform for the youth of the two countries to harness and showcase their innovations.

The prime minister, who arrived in Singapore on Wednesday, held extensive talks with Vice President Pence on a wide range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interests, including defence and trade cooperation, ways to counter terrorism and the need for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, where China is flexing its muscles.

Modi on Wednesday also held bilateral meetings with the premiers of Singapore, Australia and Thailand and discussed ways to further strengthen ties, including in areas of trade, defence and security. He also delivered the keynote address at the prestigious Fintech Festival - the first head of government to address the world's largest event on financial technology. It was Prime Minister Modi's 5th East Asia Summit.

India has been participating in the East Asia Summit since its very inception in 2005. The EAS consists of 10 ASEAN nations (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos), Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US.

