  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China PM Modi in Leh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Imran Khan chairs high-level security meeting

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, July 03: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level defence meeting here on Friday to review the internal and external security situation and vowed to protect the country's sovereignty at all costs, according to an official statement.

    PM Imran Khan chairs high-level security meeting

    The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. After the review, the participants resolved to protect Pakistan's sovereignty at all costs, the prime minister's office said.

    “It resolved that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours but we have both the will and the capacity to defend our people and territorial integrity,” according to the statement.

    The meeting praised the law enforcement agencies for successfully thwarting an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier this week.

    Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid also attended the meeting.

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue