  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pizza delivery boy gets 18 years in jail for spitting on food before delivery in Turkey

    By
    |

    Istanbul, January 24: A pizza delivery boy was sentenced to 18 years in jail for spitting on a customer's pizza before handing it over, local media reported Thursday.

    The incident happened in 2017 in the central city of Eskisehir was captured by a security camera in the customer's apartment block.

    Pizza delivery boy gets 18 years in jail for spitting on food before delivery in Turkey

    The CCTV footage shows, delivery man, identified as Burak S, spitting on the pizza and recording the moment on his mobile phone. However, his motive remain unknown.

    Burak S had earlier been fined 4,000 lira (600 euros) for endangering a customer's health. The prosecutors are now seeking a lengthy prison sentence for "poisoning food", DHA reported.

      Kailash Vijayvargiya identified Bangladeshis by their 'strange meal'| OneIndia News

      Pizza employee travels over 3 hours to deliver pies! Read on to know why

      The owner of the apartment building had alerted the customer after watching the security footage.

      Turkey's judicial standards, the requested sentence is often heavy, given that "membership of an armed terrorist organisation" carries a sentence of up to 15 years.

      More CUSTOMER News

      Read more about:

      customer media turkey pizza

      Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X