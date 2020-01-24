Pizza delivery boy gets 18 years in jail for spitting on food before delivery in Turkey

Istanbul, January 24: A pizza delivery boy was sentenced to 18 years in jail for spitting on a customer's pizza before handing it over, local media reported Thursday.

The incident happened in 2017 in the central city of Eskisehir was captured by a security camera in the customer's apartment block.

The CCTV footage shows, delivery man, identified as Burak S, spitting on the pizza and recording the moment on his mobile phone. However, his motive remain unknown.

Burak S had earlier been fined 4,000 lira (600 euros) for endangering a customer's health. The prosecutors are now seeking a lengthy prison sentence for "poisoning food", DHA reported.

The owner of the apartment building had alerted the customer after watching the security footage.

