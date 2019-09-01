  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Philippines: Small plane crashes into resort

    By PTI
    |

    Manila, Sep 1: Philippine officials say a small plane has crashed into a resort area south of Manila and exploded in flames, but there was no immediate word on casualties as firefighters scrambled to control the fire.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    Provincial police chief Eleazar Matta says the light plane crashed in a swimming pool resort in Pansol village in Laguna province Sunday near the foothills of Mount Makiling and authorities were checking possible casualties on board the plane and on the ground.

    [Dog taking morning stroll enters a runway, ATC spots it and aborts take-off]

    Eric Apolonio of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says a light plane on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city to Manila disappeared from radar for unknown reasons around the time the small plane crashed in mid-afternoon in Laguna, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital.

    PTI

    More CRASH News

    Read more about:

    crash philippines

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue