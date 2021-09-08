What does Mullah Hasan Akhund appointment as Afghan PM tell us about the Taliban?

Ties of blood: Why there is no separating the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Haqqani Network

PhD, Master's degrees not valuable: Taliban Education Minister

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Sep 08: PhD and master's degrees have no value now as mullahs regarded the greatest of all don't have them, said Taliban's Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir.

"No PhD degree, Master's degree is valuable today. You see that the mullahs and Taliban [leaders] that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all," he said.

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the terror terror group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be Akhund's deputy in the "new Islamic government".

The announcement of key figures in the caretaker government in Afghanistan comes weeks after the Taliban seized control of war-torn Afghanistan, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

UN-designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is also part of the interim Taliban government. Haqqani, a specially designated global terrorist and son of the famous anti-Soviet warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani who founded Haqqani Network, is the new acting interior minister in the 33-member Cabinet that has no woman member.

Haqqani has been one of two deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016 and has a USD 10 million US bounty on his head. Khalil Haqqani, Sirajuddin's uncle, was appointed as acting minister for refugees.

Two other members of the Haqqani clan were also named to positions in the interim government, indicating the role of Pakistan in the Taliban-run government.