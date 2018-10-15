Peru man divorces wife after seeing her cuddling stranger on Google Street View

Lima, Oct 15: Of course, Google street view has helped a lot of commuters to travel from one end to another. But have you ever heard about the couple being divorced due to that app? Yes, you read it right tech-savvy.

The incident happened to a man in Peru who divorced his wife after he spotted her cheating him with another man on Google Maps.

The poor Peruvian man who was reportedly looking up for the directions to a popular bridge in Lima using Google Street View and came across a still of a woman, whose face was blurred, sitting on a bench with a man's head in her lap.

The man who happened to zoom in on a photo figured out that the clothes the woman was wearing was the same as his wife's. The photo snapped by Google Street View cameras back in 2013 at the Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco (or the Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine), showed his wife enjoying a cozy stolen moment with her paramour. She confirmed his suspicions when confronted. They are said to be divorced.

The man later took to social media to share photos of his wife and her lover.

According to Daily Mail UK, a Facebook user said: "What a small world it is... It would have been enough if she said to her husband that she did not love him anymore."

The Google Street View vehicles, including cars, bikes and snowmobiles, has captured locations all over the world with 360-degree cameras. This has also resulted in some hilarious moments being captured on camera, including an armed robbery in South Africa and half-a-dozen people in pigeon masks in Japan