Perfectly executed says Donald Trump on Syrian airstrikes

Mission accomplished, declared US President Donald Trump as he praised the "perfectly executed" airstrikes against the Syrian regime. The US president claimed that the joint action was meant to establish a "strong deterrent" against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons.

Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that US and its allies fired over 100 cruise missiles at Syria, a significant number of which were intercepted by Syrian air defences.

Hundreds of Syrians demonstrated in a landmark square of the Syrian Capital, waving victory signs and honking their car horns in a show of defiance. The demonstrations broke out on early Saturday following a wave of US, British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad

Reacting to the joint attack on Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed the US and its allies for carrying out a military strike on Syria, saying that Washington was "increasingly exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria" as he called for an immediate UN Security Council meeting to discuss the "aggressive action".

"Russia strongly condemns the attack on Syria where Russian servicemen are helping the legitimate Government in the war on terrorism," the Kremlin press office quoted Putin as saying.

China too condemned the airstrikes, saying any action bypassing the UN charter violates the principles of international law.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day