For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
'Pepperoni' storms topping Jupiter? NASA's viral video leaves netizens stunned
International
Washington, Feb 14: Have you heard about "Pepperoni" storm topping Jupiter? Yes, you read that right. Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most popular delicacies in the world.
NASA recently took to Instagram to share a video to mark National Pizza Day showcasing what looked like a 'pepperoni storm' over Jupiter.
They captioned the post, "How about Interplanetary Pizza Day? Our Juno mission saw pepperoni storms topping Jupiter."
One follower wrote, "Pepperoni pizza is so big. Hot and spicy."
Another commented, "I just had a huge meal and now I want a pizza." A third user wrote that it actually "thought it was pizza".
Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 16:31 [IST]