Pearl Harbour Shooting: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF

International

oi-PTI

By PTI

Hawaii, December 05: In the wake of a shooting incident in Pearl Harbour shipyard, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US military base there, is safe.

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

Officials said while the IAF Chief is staying at the US air force base in Pearl Harbor, the incident of shooting took place in the naval base.

The two places are not close to each other, the official said.

3 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbour naval base, gunman kills himself

According to reports, a US sailor shot and wounded three people at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before taking his own life.