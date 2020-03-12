  • search
    Peak of coronavirus epidemic has passed, says China

    Beijing, Mar 12: China has passed the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reported quoting the National Health Commission on Thursday.

    This comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) characterised the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

    WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was alarmed by the spread and severity of the outbreak, along with a lack of action taken to combat it.

    "We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," he told reporters.

    "We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," he said.

    Thursday, March 12, 2020
