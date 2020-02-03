  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Donald Trump's Mideast plan

    By PTI
    |

    Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Feb 03: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it.

    Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Donald Trumps Mideast plan

    The pan-Islamic body, which represents more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide, "rejects this US-Israeli plan, as it does not meet the minimum aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process," it said in a statement.

    It called on "all member states not (to) deal with this plan or cooperate with the US Administration efforts to enforce it in any way or form".

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X