  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Islamabad, Apr 30: As part of a campaign to combat extremism, Pakistan announced Monday that it will bring over 30,000 madrasas into the mainstream education system. A military spokesperson said that contemporary subjects will be taught and a syllabus without hate speech will be formulated so students can be taught respect for different sects.

    Pakistan to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control
    Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor

    Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan had witnessed a surge in religious seminaries from 247 madrasas in 1947 to 2,861 in 1980.

    Also Read | Shut madrasas to check ISIS influence on Muslim children: UP Shia board chief writes to Modi

    "And now there are over 30,000 madrasas. Out of these, only 100 are involved in propagating terrorism," he said, adding that several steps were underway to control and bring the seminaries into the mainstream. "All madrasas will be brought under the Ministry of Education."

    The military spokesman said the students will also receive a degree which will be associated with the education board.
    Advertising

    "Initially Rs 2 billion will be required to run this programme and then Rs 1 billion each year to keep it going," he said. "The mainstreaming has three phases. The first is to prepare a bill which will be ready in around a month. The second phase requires training of teachers and the third phase will be the implementation of the bill."

    Ghafoor also claimed that there were no terrorist groups in Pakistan as military operations had broken the organised networks of militant outfits. "I can now say with confidence that there is no terrorist organisation in Pakistan anymore," he said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan madrasa

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue