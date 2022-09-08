Pakistan rejects Himanta Sarma's ‘Akhand Bharat’ remark

No decision yet on lifting of ban on cotton import from India: Pakistan finance minister

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Sep 08: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Akhand Bharat' remark, saying it is "nothing but a manifestation of the 'Hindutva' majoritarian agenda" of the ruling BJP.

"The gratuitous assertion (by Sarma) is nothing but a manifestation of the 'Hindutva' majoritarian agenda of the ruling BJP and its revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of its neighbouring countries as well as its own religious minorities," a statement issued by Pakistan foreign office said.

It was evident that BJP political figures, the statement added, engaged in "falsehoods and fantasies" while pointing figures at neighbours since they wanted to divert the attention of the world from the alleged human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir, the PTI report added.

The statement further stated that the Assam CM's remarks were also a reflection of the BJP's "jaundiced view of history and delusional thinking".

The Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will travel 3,500 km, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days, as a massive mass contact programme ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Responding to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sarma told reporters that India is "intact" and "one nation".

"Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) made a mistake, there's no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh and work for Akhand Bharat," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 9:46 [IST]