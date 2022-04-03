YouTube
    Islamabad, Apr 03: The fate of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would be decided today as his government faces the crucial no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-trust vote today

    Imran - who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan' - needs 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to stop opposition parties from toppling his government. However, many of his key allies have deserted his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), making it difficult for Imran to survive the no-trust vote.

    According to Radio Pakistan, PM Imran Khan has urged legislators from his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to attend the proceedings in the National Assembly today.

    According to ARY NEWS, the government is hopeful to defeat the no-trust move against the prime minister and has directed the party lawmakers to attend the National Assembly proceedings on Sunday. Previously, it was decided that PTI MNAs would remain absent on the voting day.

    Earlier, he had asked them to either abstain from voting or miss the session altogether.

    The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. However, Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion.

    Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion in Pakistan.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 9:24 [IST]
    X