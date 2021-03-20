For Quick Alerts
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
International
Islamabad,Mar 20: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination.
He further said that the the premier has quarantined himself at home.
Khan, 67, tested positive two days after he received the first shot of vaccination against the coronavirus.
"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Sultan said on Twitter.
Khan was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.