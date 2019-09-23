PM tears into Pakistan at 'Howdy Modi', says "Its a breeding ground of terrorism"

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Houston, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Pakistan during his speech at the 'Howdy Modi' event in the US. He said Pakistan is obsessed with hating India.

"Some people have a problem with the abrogation of article 370, these are same people who can't govern their own country properly. These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. The whole world knows them very well," Modi said in Houston.

In a veiled attack at the Pakistan, PM Modi the nation which hasn't been able to manage its own country is a breeding ground for terrorism.

"It is a breeding ground for terrorism. Be it 9/11 attack in USA or 26/11 attack in Mumbai, the perpetrators of the acts have been found in that one country," he said at the Howdy Modi event in Houston.

Time for a decisive battle against terrorism has come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he defended revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event , he said India has given farewell to Article 370, which allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi asked people to give standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians for Parliament's nod to repeal Article 370 provisions.

"India's decision on Article 370 has troubled some people, who can't handle their country, who support terrorism," the prime minister said. "Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. "Time for decisive battle against terrorism," he said.

["Ab ki baar Trump sarkaar" says Modi as he welcomes "special person" US President]

Modi also praised India's democracy and said Indians are working day and night to realise its goal of new India. "India is seeing new history and chemistry being made and witnessing new Indo-US synergy," he said.

"Our many languages are identity of our liberal and democratic society. Diversity is basis of our democracy," the prime minister said. He said the recent elections showcased the Indian democracy's greatness across the world. He said 61 crore people, twice US population, voted in the elections. "India working day and night to realise its goal of new India; we are challenging and changing ourself," Modi said.

Trump had earlier said that India and US are committed to fighting radical Islamic terrorism.