Pakistan has played a double game says US while withholding 225 million dollar assistance

As the US administration withheld the 225 million dollar assistance to Pakistan, it said that there are clear reasons for this.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley said that Pakistan has played a double game for years and there are clear reasons for withholding this assistance.

Pakistan works with us at times and they also harbour terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. This game is not acceptable to this administration. We expect far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, Haley also said.

The US President, Donald Trump is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding for Pakistan as they continue to harbour and support terrorism, Haley also said.

