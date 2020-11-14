YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan claims it has 'irrefutable' evidence of India sponsoring attacks

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Nov 14: Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country, on a day New Delhi summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest ceasefire violations and Islamabad''s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India.

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi
    Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    India in the past hit out at Pakistan for linking it to the terror attacks in the country and said Islamabad cannot shift the blame on New Delhi for its domestic problems. India has dismissed such allegations as Pakistan's "attempt to distract international and domestic attention from its own problems."

    India on Saturday summoned the Charge d''Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

    With 3,186 cease-fire violations by Pak this year, India faces a two front challenge

    India also reminded Pakistan of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

    In Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference at the Foreign Office alongside Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the terror attacks in his country.

    "We have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Qureshi claimed.

    Qureshi claimed the Pakistani dossier reveals the "deepening nexus" between Indian intelligence agencies and UN-designated terrorist organisations, including Jamaat-ul Ahrar, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Balochistan Liberation Front and Baloch Republican Army.

    He said the dossier also contains evidence of India''s alleged attempts to undermine the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan

    Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 23:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X