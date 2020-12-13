Blast injures at least 15 in Rawalpindi

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Dec 13: At least 15 people injured after a blast hit a market area in Rawalpindi district of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Sunday.

The incident happened when an improvised explosive device went off inside the market located near the Ganj Mandi area of Rawalpindi, officials told Xinhua.

As per initial reports, the bomb was planted in a vegetable cart by some unknown miscreants who fled the scene afterwards.

Rescue teams, police and security forces have reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where several persons are in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.