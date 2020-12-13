YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Blast injures at least 15 in Rawalpindi

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Dec 13: At least 15 people injured after a blast hit a market area in Rawalpindi district of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Sunday.

    The incident happened when an improvised explosive device went off inside the market located near the Ganj Mandi area of Rawalpindi, officials told Xinhua.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    As per initial reports, the bomb was planted in a vegetable cart by some unknown miscreants who fled the scene afterwards.

    Rescue teams, police and security forces have reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where several persons are in critical condition.

    No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan

    Story first published: Sunday, December 13, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X