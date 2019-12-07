  • search
    Pakistan: Blast in Lahore, 6 injured, 1 killed

    Lahore, Dec 07: A massive blast reported in Pakistan township Lahore on Saturday, six people were injured and one killed so far.

    Blast in Lahore, 6 injured, 1 killed

    According to Pakistan media, the blast took place today inside a bakery in the city's Township area, killing a civilian in Lahore and six people were injured.

    Reportedly, rescue operation began immediately after the blast, those who were injured and the deceased's body were shifted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

    26/11: A trial in Pakistan that hangs in the balance

    Lahore Police have started an investigation for ascertaining the magnitude of the blast.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 21:55 [IST]
