Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa gets 3-year extension

Islamabad, Aug 19: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was on Monday given an extension in term for three year, amid escalating tensions with India after New Delhi ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of regional security environment," local media quoted the notification issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan's office.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was first appointed to the post in 2016 by former PM Nawaz Sharif, he was widely perceived to be a dark horse in the race. But Gen Bajwa's extensive experience of affairs in Kashmir was said to have gone in favour of the career infantry officer from the Baloch Regiment.