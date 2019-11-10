Pakistan Air Force puts Wing Commander Abhinandan's mannequin with tea cup

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Nov 10: Pakistan has stooped to a new low by displaying a mannequin of Indian Air Force Wing Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Pakistan journalist and political commentator Anwar Lodhi, in a tweet mocked the IAF braveheart by saying it would have been "FANTASTIC" had PAF displayed a teacup in his hand.

The photograph shared by Lodhi on Twitter shows the mug placed on the left-hand side of Abhinandan who is also flanked by a Pakistani soldier.

Earlier, an insensitive advertisement released in Pakistan to build up hype for the World Cup clash between the two neighbours stooped low as it virtually insults Abhinandan Varthaman.

On Air Force Day 2019, Abhinandan leads MiG-21 bison formation

The ad shows a model made to look like the IAF officer with his trademark mustache in a Blue Jersey answering questions on camera.

He was also seen sipping a cup of tea - much like the way the real Abhinandan was seen in TV clips made public by the Pakistani authorities after his capture on 27 February.

The lookalike, repeats Abhinandan's viral statement "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" in the ad several times as he is asked questions related to India's playing XI and the team's strategy if it wins the toss.

Abhinandan shot down an F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force before ejecting from his crashed MiG-21 and being detained by the Pakistan Army. He was handed over to India two days later, in "gesture of peace", in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's words.

The air forces of India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial skirmish a day after a fleet of IAF fighter jets crossed the border to pound a major training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad at Balakot. The operation came 12 days after the terror outfit orchestrated an attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF jawans.