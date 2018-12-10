  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pak will continue to lend full support to people of Kashmir: Imran Khan

    By Pti
    |

     Islamabad, Dec 10: Pakistan would continue to lend full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

    Pak will continue to lend full support to people of Kashmir: Imran Khan

    Khan's remarks came in a message on the Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10. This year, the Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

    "On the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we reaffirm our full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for human dignity, respect and inalienable right to self-determination,” he said. He said this year is also significant for Pakistan as it has joined the UN Human Rights Council.

    "Pakistan's membership of the Council, for the fourth time, is a testimony to the confidence of the international community in Pakistan, as a consensus builder within the international human rights policy framework," he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir imran khan pakistan kashmir

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue