Pak PM Imran Khan meets Army Chief amid looming no-confidence motion

Islamabad, Mar 19: In an attempt to get into the good books of the Pakistani establishment, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa despite no-confidence lotion against his government looms large.

It is speculated that the meeting revolved around the recent political developments in Pakistan with the local media reporting that the agenda of the meeting could have revolved around the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Pakistan, the ongoing unrest in Balochistan and the upcoming no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

"The majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are waiting for the outcome of this meeting, the result of this meeting will be important amidst the ongoing political developments in the country," Capital TV, a Pakistani media channel reported. The meeting is also being seen as an attempt by Imran Khan to get back in the good books of the Pakistani establishment, which is the Pakistani Army and thereby, save his government.

The issues between Khan and the Army establishment came out in open when the former in his profanity-laced speech on March 11, had rebuffed Army Chief Bajwa's advice to not use derogatory remarks against Opposition leaders. "I was just talking to Gen Bajwa (Chief of Pakistani Army) and he told me not to refer to Fazl as 'diesel'. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," Khan reportedly said referring to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

On the other hand, 25 lawmakers have reportedly rebelled against Imran Khan and taken refuge in the Sindh House in Islamabad. As per the Pakistani media, the PTI workers broke the gate of the Sindh House and entered the building. The police arrested PTI's Faheem Khan and Attaullah Niazi who were leading the group in the Sindh House. Some workers who were part of the mob have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, the incident has been condemned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawa0. z"God willing, you will not be able to save the government, but if you have any sense of shame left in you, then go home," she tweeted.

