Pak Opposition leaders celebrate apex court's landmark ruling

International

pti-PTI

Islamabad, Apr 7: Pakistan's jubilant Opposition leaders on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark verdict that set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it an "epoch-making" day for the supremacy of the Constitution and a ruling against the "most incompetent and failed" government.

Pakistan's Supreme Court struck down National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's controversial move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, in a major blow to the cricketer-turned-politician who is now likely to face a no-trust vote on Saturday in Parliament after the ruling.

The court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside". The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the National Assembly was also "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", noting that the prime minister could not have advised the president to dissolve the assembly as he continues to remain under the bar imposed under clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution.

"An epoch-making day! Mubarak to all who supported, defended & campaigned for the supremacy of the Constitution. Today, politics of lies, deceit & allegations has been buried. The people of Pakistan have won! God bless Pakistan," Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Daughter of former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the verdict was against the violators of the Constitution. "Congratulations to the nation on the supremacy of the Constitution. The work of the violators of the constitution is done forever. May Allah keep Pakistan shining brightly. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, God willing," she said in a tweet.

"Congratulations to Pakistan on getting rid of the enemy of the people, the most incompetent, the most inefficient and the most failed government," she said. "Democracy is the best revenge! Jiya Bhutto! Jiya Awam! Pakistan Zindabad," wrote Bilawal Bhutto, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party.

The chief justice said the verdict was announced with a unanimous agreement of 5-0 after the judges consulted each other. "The current issues are done away with," he said, the Dawn newspaper reported. The verdict said that the government could not interfere in the participation of any MNA in the assembly session.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail finished hearing the case earlier in the day. PTI