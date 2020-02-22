  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak must crackdown on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Feb 22: US President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, emphasising that any successful dialogue between the two neighbours would be possible only if Pakistan cracks down on terrorists and extremists on its territory.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 2019.

    Pak must crackdown on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House
    File Photo

    India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian envoy.

    "I think what you'll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences," a senior administration official said, when asked whether Trump would offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue again during his upcoming maiden visit to India.

    Donald Trump India visit: Trade deal unlikely, says White House

    Trump had last month again offered to "help" resolve the dispute between India and Pakistan, saying that the US was watching the developments between the two countries over Kashmir "very closely".

    Although Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue in the past, New Delhi has told Washington that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any third-party mediation.

    "We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two (Indian and Pakistan) is based on continued momentum in Pakistan's efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory. So we continue to look for that," the official said.

    The White House official's comments came after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) retained Pakistan for four more months on the 'Grey List' with a stern warning from the global anti-terror financing watchdog to complete the 27-point action plan it has been given by June 2020 or face being put on the 'Black List'.

    "But I think the president will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC) and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region," said the official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

    Trump had last month again offered to "help" resolve the dispute between India and Pakistan, saying that the US was watching the developments between the two countries over Kashmir "very closely".

    Although Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue in the past, New Delhi has told Washington that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any third-party mediation.

    US Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses W House job

    "We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two (Indian and Pakistan) is based on continued momentum in Pakistan's efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory. So we continue to look for that," the official said.

    The White House official's comments came after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) retained Pakistan for four more months on the 'Grey List' with a stern warning from the global anti-terror financing watchdog to complete the 27-point action plan it has been given by June 2020 or face being put on the 'Black List'.

    "But I think the president will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC) and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region," said the official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

    More WHITE HOUSE News

    Read more about:

    white house india pakistan terrorists donald trump us president

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X