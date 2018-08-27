  • search

Pak Army chief calls on PM Khan for 1st meeting, discusses security situation

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Islamabad, Aug 27: Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had the first formal meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the security situation in the country as well as the efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

    Pak Army chief calls on PM Khan for 1st meeting, discusses security situation

    Bajwa congratulated Prime Minister Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting here at the PM Office, according to a statement issued by the PM Office. Prime Minister Khan and the army chief discussed the country's security situation in what was their first meeting since Khan was sworn-in as the 22nd premier of Pakistan on August 18.

    The two leaders vowed to maintain their efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

    Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the July 25 general election amidst the perception that the Pakistan Army, a major player in Pakistan's politics, has thrown its weight behind his party. The powerful military has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947.

    Khan and Bajwa had held their first meeting in 2017 when the cricketer-turned-politician congratulated the latter over his promotion and appointment as army chief, Dawn News reported.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    pakistan qamar javed bajwa imran khan

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue