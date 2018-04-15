Over 200 million eggs recalled in US because of salmonella fears

Eggetarians in the US were left in shock as more than 200 million eggs were being recalled in nine states because of fears of salmonella. This is the largest egg recall in the United States since 2010.

Rose Acre Farms in Seymor, Indiana, was recalling the eggs voluntarily because of a possible contamination with the bacteria. The country's Food and Drug Administration said 22 cases of illnesses were reported.

The nine affected states are Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The eggs were distributed from a farm in North Carolina's Hyde County and reached people in a number of states through retail departments and restaurants. These eggs were being sold under a number of brand names - like County Daybreak; Crystal Farms; Coburn Farms; Sunshine Farms; etc.

Salmonella bacteria can cause deadly infections in both children and adults. The symptoms include fever, nausea, abdominal pain, etc.

Those who purchased eggs from the notified lot were asked to immediately return them to the shop from where they purchased it, for a refund.

