Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' director Milos Forman dies at 86

Oscar-winning director Milos Forman best known for directing died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

Forman, also known for two biopics about controversial Americans - The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) and Man on the Moon (1999) - died Friday in the U.S. after a short illness, according to his wife, Martina, who broke the news to the Czech news agency CTK.

Milos Forman was born in Czech Republic in 1932. In 1968, after the Warsaw Pact invasion in Czechoslovakia, Foreman did not return from France, where he was negotiating on a new film. Later, he moved to the United States. The director is a two-time Oscar winner for the films "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus".

His career overseas started with "Taking Off" in 1971, followed by "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" four years later, which brought Forman his first Oscar for the best director.

Forman's other films include "Hair" (1979), "Ragtime" (1981), "Valmont" (1989) and "The People vs. Larry Flynt" (1996), which handed him another best director Oscar nomination, as well as "Man on the Moon" (1999) and "Goya's Ghosts" (2006).

