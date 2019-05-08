One killed, 8 injured in Colorado's Denver school shooting

Denver, May 08: An 18-year-old student was killed, eight others were injured and two suspects were in custody after two students interrupted classes with gunfire at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon at a suburban Denver school in Colorado, US.

The victims' names have not been released yet.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the suspects - a juvenile and an adult - were believed to be students at the school. Spurlock said there were no other suspects in the case, but authorities were still investigating at the scene.

The sheriff said a number of students were shot and wounded; all the victims were aged 15 or older.

Apart from seizing their weapons, police also found the suspects' vehicle in the parking lot of the school.

As of now, at least 7 students have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and all of them are believed to be in critical condition.