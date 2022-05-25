On Texas shooting, Kamala Harris says need to have courage to act

YouTube
    Washington, May 25: US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that enough is enough in the wake of the Texas shooting at an elementary school that left 21 including 19 children dead.

    "Our hearts keep getting broken. We have to have the courage to take action," she said.

    Harris on Texas shooting
    US Vice President Kamala Harris

    Earlier, President Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms.

    "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," Biden said at the White House. "I am sick and tired. We have to act," Biden also said.

    In a horrific mass shooting, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos killed 21 including 19 children.

    This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

    The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 9:34 [IST]
    X