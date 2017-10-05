Oman has relaxed its visa rules to attract more Indian tourists

Oman has revised the tourist visa for people from India, China and Russia in order to attract more tourists from these countries.

Lubaina Sheerazi, India Representative, Ministry of Tourism, Oman, said, "The outbound segment in India is on a rise with the Indian economy booming and increasingly better standards of living. "We are certain that the recent change in policies will be favourable for the Indian travellers and Sultanate will see a positive growth in this upcoming festive and holiday season."

Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC) announced the revised terms and conditions issued by the Omani authorities on the granting of non-sponsored tourist visa for the citizens of India, China and Russia, who reside in or who hold an entry visa to one of the these countries  United States of America, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and Schengen States to enter the Sultanate of Oman. The statement said the visa will be granted for a period of one month for a fee of OMR 20.

According to OAMC circular the spouse and children of the visa holder would also be allowed to enter the Sultanate. The applicants, however, must also have a return ticket and confirmed hotel reservation in order to be granted the visa, it added.

"We are extremely pleased with the recent development of facilitating non-sponsored tourist visa for Indians, Chinese and Russians. With the revision in visa regulations, we are expecting that Indian arrivals across all segments will grow exponentially - especially leisure and visitors to conventions and exhibitions," Oman Tourism Ministry Director General of Tourism Promotion Salim Adi Al Mamari said.

He said, Oman has gained immense popularity with mature and evolved travellers in the recent years. "We aim to expand our travel and tourism offerings and are certain that the revised policies will offer expediency and convenience to travellers and will encourage more impromptu trips to the Sultanate," he added.

