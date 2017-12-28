Obama beats Trump again as most admired American man

For the 10th year in a row, Americans have named former US President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as the man and woman they admire most, according to a recent Gallup poll published on Thursday.

Obama edges out President Donald Trump, 17 per cent to 14 per cent, while former secretary of state Clinton moved past Michelle Obama, 9 per cent to 7 per cent and First lady Melania Trump scored one per cent, the poll said.

Obama wins over Trump, who is suffering brutally low approval ratings as he is about to complete his first year in the White House. He came in second place followed by Pope Francis.

Trump's approval rating sank to a new low in CNN polling in December, earning the approval of just 35 per cent of Americans less than a year into his first term.

The former president has made it to the top of the list for the past 10 years, while the former presidential candidate has won 16 years in a row.

Gallup said sitting presidents usually win the most admired spot, and that Obama was the first former president to top the list since second world war general and post-war president Dwight Eisenhower.

PTI