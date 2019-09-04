  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nuclear countries have no room for war: Pakistan Army on Kashmir issue

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Sep 04: Amid growing tension, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said that the move was an "immoral" step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any lengths to protect it," Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said at a press conference at its headquarters.

    Asif Ghafoor
    Asif Ghafoor

    "Recently Modi took an immoral step and repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This is no longer a conflict of ideologies," Dawn quoted Ghafoor as saying.

    "Maybe India thinks that it should take action against us that would weaken us. We want to tell India that wars are not only fought with weapons and economy but with patriotism," Ghafoor said.

    No Kartarpur pact as India rejects Pakistan's demand for entry fees at Gurudwara

    The "fascist" government of PM Modi had "uprooted Nehru's step for the region", Ghafoor said, adding that there was no religious or social freedom in India.

    "In India, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Nazi ideology are in power. They endanger minorities including Muslims and Dalits," he said.

    Asif Ghafoor also recalled Pakistan PM Imran Khan's call for dialogue over the Kashmir issue.

    "We have avoided escalation. Nuclear countries have no room for war," Ghafoor said over rumoured talks of war with India.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan india nuclear war

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 21:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue