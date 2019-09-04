Nuclear countries have no room for war: Pakistan Army on Kashmir issue

By Shreya

Islamabad, Sep 04: Amid growing tension, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said that the move was an "immoral" step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any lengths to protect it," Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said at a press conference at its headquarters.

"Recently Modi took an immoral step and repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This is no longer a conflict of ideologies," Dawn quoted Ghafoor as saying.

"Maybe India thinks that it should take action against us that would weaken us. We want to tell India that wars are not only fought with weapons and economy but with patriotism," Ghafoor said.

The "fascist" government of PM Modi had "uprooted Nehru's step for the region", Ghafoor said, adding that there was no religious or social freedom in India.

"In India, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Nazi ideology are in power. They endanger minorities including Muslims and Dalits," he said.

Asif Ghafoor also recalled Pakistan PM Imran Khan's call for dialogue over the Kashmir issue.

"We have avoided escalation. Nuclear countries have no room for war," Ghafoor said over rumoured talks of war with India.