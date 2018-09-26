NSA visits Iran to discuss regional peace and security from ISIS

New Delhi, Sep 26: In view of the growing terrorist threat, National Security Advisor (NSA) of the country Ajit Doval has visited Iran on September 26, 2018 to participate in a meeting focusing on the issue of threat posed by terrorism including ISIS (Daesh) to regional and global peace, security and stability.

The external affairs ministry said that other participants in the meeting included NSAs/Secretaries to the National Security Council/ Deputy Minister of Security from Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia.

The ministry further said that the meeting among these countries provided an opportunity for exchange of views on the issue of terrorism and ways and means to cooperate for effectively dealing with this menace. India's National Security Advisor articulated India's abiding commitment to partner in bilateral, regional and global forums for tackling the scourge of terrorism which poses a huge threat to the entire humanity.

He highlighted that there was a need to understand not make a distinction between good and bad terrorism; greater cooperation including through information sharing for disrupting support mechanisms such as training, financing and supply of weapons; need for disrupting cross-border movement of terrorists; and isolating those who support and sponsor terrorism.

The terrorist violence in Afghanistan was rejected unequivocally. Support was expressed to assist the government and defence forces of Afghanistan to deal with terrorist groups and narcotics smuggling; and to assist in reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan. Importance was attached to promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan which was Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

During his visit, the NSA had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Russia and Afghanistan on issues of bilateral mutual interest.