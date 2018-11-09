  • search

Now, US wants to cut off Iran from global banking system

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 9: In a bid to isolate Iran more, the US is planning to cut off its central bank from the global financial system. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday, November 8, that the financial messaging service that moves money around the world will snap ties with Iran's Central Bank.

    Now, US wants to cut off Iran from global banking system

    Also Read | India exempted from 'certain' US sanctions over Chabahar port in Iran

    In a tweet, Mnuchin said: "I understand that SWIFT will be discontinuing service to the Central Bank of Iran and designated Iranian financial institutions," adding that SWIFT made the right decision to protect the international financial system. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication that provides a network that enables financial bodies across the globe to send and receive information about financial transactions safely.

    According to experts, the decision to cut off Iran's Central Bank from the international banking procedure will see the country suffering economically, the CNN reported. The US has adopted a harsh stand on Iran, penalising its economy through sanctions and boycott as it suspects the country of backing activities that could destabilise the region. The US has also put pressure on other countries to not buy oil from Iran, a significant producer, though of late it has exempted a few countries which according to Washington, is more a calculated step to stop oil prices shoot up north than a softening of stand on Tehran.

    In May, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran which was reached during the time of his predecessor Barack Obama.

    Also Read | Facebook blocks 30 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

    A day before Mnuchin's observation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told BBC Persian that the Iranian leadership would have to take a decision on whether it wants its own people to eat. He said Tehran would have to decide whether it wants to use its wealth to import medicine or to help "destabilising activities".

    Read more about:

    usa iran banking economy donald trump

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue