YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now Twitter suspends Team Trump’s account as well

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 09: After suspending US President Donald Trump's account, Twitter has now suspended his team's account too.

    Twitter had announced a ban on US President, Donald Trump's account. Twitter had initially suspended the account for posting a series of tweets that misled the users about the US presidential election results and appeared to encourage violent rioters who mobbed the US Capitol.

    Now Twitter suspends Team Trump’s account as well
    US President Donald Trump

    "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a blog post.

    Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

    Prior to this Twitter had demanded that Trump delete three offending tweets and warned at that time that he would be permanently banned. On Thursday, Trump's account was restored and he wrote that he would not attend Biden's inauguration.

    "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" Trump had written on Friday.

    "Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021," Twitter said.

    More US ELECTIONS News

    Read more about:

    us elections donald trump

    Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X