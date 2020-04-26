  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Not worth my 'time and effort': Donald Trump on daily coronavirus briefings after disinfectant gaffe

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Apr 26: US President Donald Trump has said that his daily coronavirus press briefings are not worth his "time and effort" as the "lamestream" media asks nothing but "hostile" questions, days after he faced intense rebuke for suggesting the possibility of treating COVID-19 patients by UV light or disinfectant injections.

    Not worth my time and effort: Trump on daily coronavirus briefings after disinfectant gaffe

    Trump faced scathing criticism on Thursday for his outlandish suggestion, with health experts urging people not to listen to the President's "dangerous" advice.

    After more than a month of daily coronavirus press briefings, Trump stayed behind closed doors on Saturday, hinting that he was considering halting the White House briefings. Trump took to Twitter about 45 minutes later, addressing the topic of his briefings.

    "What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately," the president tweeted.

    "They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!" he said. Trump's remarks came the president's controversial comments on Thursday during a press conference where he suggested the possibility of treating coronavirus patients by hitting their bodies with light or disinfectant injections.

    The comments garnered national attention and Trump came under heavy fire from health experts elected officials and private companies who warned Americans not to ingest chemicals. Former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb said there was "no circumstance" in which an individual should inject themselves with a disinfectant.

    The company that makes Lysol also warned on Friday against ingesting its products. Trying to wriggle out of the backlash he received for his outlandish suggestions, Trump on Friday said that he was being sarcastic.

    "I was asking a sarcastic — and a very sarcastic question — to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside," he said.

    The White House sought to pin the backlash on the media, issuing a statement that accused the press of taking Trump's remarks out of context. "President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasised again during yesterday's briefing," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was quoted as saying by The Hill.

    Beginning in March, Trump and Vice President Pence have given almost 50 daily press briefings to update the country on the administration's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 53,000 people in the US.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X