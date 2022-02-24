YouTube
    Not targeting Ukrainian cities, civilians not at risk: Russian Military

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 24: The Russian military has claimed that it is not targeting Ukrainian cities.

    In a statement the Russian military said that the Russian Armed Forces are not launching any missile or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine. High-precision weapons destroy military infrastructure: military airfields, aviation, air defense facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The civilian population is not at risk, the statement also read.

    Not targeting Ukrainian cities, civilians not at risk: Russian Military

    Meanwhile, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law in the country.

    In a statement he said, " dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We're introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The US have already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working."

    "No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine," he also said.

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:05 [IST]
    X