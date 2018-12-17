Not another Brexit vote, says UK government

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, Dec 16: British Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out in the past prospects of holding yet another Brexit vote and now the country's government has reiterated the same and stuck to the position that May's deal could still get the parliament's approval with a few changes, Reuters reported.

The Brexit chaos turned has more chaotic for the May government and the prime minister, who took over since the Brexit voting that took place in June 2016, came back from the verge of collapse by surviving a no-confidence voting recently. She delayed a vote last week on her agreement to exit the European Union since she was set to lose in the parliament and has tried to get "assurances" from the bloc to try to convince the sceptical lawmakers. The EU said last week that it was ready to help but cautioned May against renegotiating the deal, the report added.

Since PM May is facing a deadlock in the parliament over the deal and the EU not offering anything so far, more leaders are talking about the possibility of Britain leaving the body without an agreement or second referendum stopping Brexit altogether.

"No, a second referendum would be divisive. We've had the people's vote, we've had the referendum and now we've got to get on with implementing it," UK Education Minister Damian Hinds was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Trade Minister Liam Fox also said that having another referendum could "perpetuate" deep divisions in Great Britain.