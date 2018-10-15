India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

North-South Korea ministers hold talks to resolve standoff

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Seoul, Oct 15: The rival Koreas held high-level talks on Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

    South Korean president Moon Jae-in

    South Korean president Moon Jae-in

    South Korea said Monday's talks will be aimed at finding ways to carry out peace agreements announced after the summit last month between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

    North Korean president Kim Jong Un

    North Korean president Kim Jong Un

    The meeting between senior officials comes at a sensitive time as Washington has expressed unease over the fast pace in inter-Korean engagement, which it says should move in tandem with U.S.-led efforts to denuclearize the North.

    South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said the discussions will include setting up a joint survey of a North Korean railroad section the Koreas plan to connect with the South. The North's chief delegate to the talks is Ri Son Gwon, who chairs the North Korean agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

    Also Read |In yet another historic summit, South & North Korean leaders sign agreement

    There could also be discussions over the specifics of a joint military committee agreed between their leaders to evaluate tension-reduction steps and maintain communication to prevent crises and accidental clashes.

    North & South Korea

    North & South Korea

    "The infinite waters of the Pacific and the Atlantic start out as a gathering of smaller repositories of water," Ri told South Korean reporters as he arrived at the border village of Panmunjom for the meeting.

    "Likewise, the high-level meeting today will contribute to peace, prosperity and unification (between the countries) that are desired by the entire nation," he said, referring to the people of both Koreas.

    Also Read |Kim, Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'

    In their third summit this year, Moon and Kim committed to reviving economic cooperation when possible, voicing optimism that international sanctions could end and allow such activity, and holding a ground breaking ceremony by the end of the year on an ambitious project to connect their roads and railways.

    Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un

    Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un

    The North and South also announced measures to reduce conventional military threats, such as creating buffer zones along their land and sea boundaries and a no-fly zone above the border, removing 11 front-line guard posts by December, and demining sections of the Demilitarized Zone.

    The Koreas also said they will make a push to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics. Moon has described inter-Korean engagement as crucial to resolving the nuclear standoff and is eager to restart joint economic projects held back by sanctions if the larger nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea begin yielding results.

    Also Read |US and North Korea back on track towards denuclearisation: Pompeo

    However, South Korea's enthusiasm for engagement with its rival appears to have created discomfort with ally United States amid growing concerns that the North is lagging behind its supposed promise to denuclearize.

    Moon's government last week walked back on a proposal to lift some of its unilateral sanctions against North Korea following President Donald Trump's blunt retort that Seoul could "do nothing" without Washington's approval.

    South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had expressed displeasure about the Koreas' military agreement.

    Also Read |Peace declaration can't be used as a bargaining chip in denuclearization talks: North Korea

    Kang was not specific but her comments fuelled speculation Washington wasn't fully on board before Seoul signed the agreement. Trump has encouraged US allies to maintain sanctions on North Korea until it denuclearizes to maintain a campaign of pressure against Kim's government.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    north korea south korea kim jong un moon jae in

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue